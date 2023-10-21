LSU football injury report: Tigers rule out a third player vs. Army

BATON ROUGE — LSU football cornerback Ashton Stamps, right tackle Emery Jones and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo are unavailable to play for the Tigers on Saturday against Army (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Jones and Wingo were ruled out for Saturday's contest on Thursday's injury report with lower body injuries (Jones has a sprained ankle). Stamps was not listed on this week's injury report.

Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who was listed on Monday's injury report, was taken off the report Thursday and is available for LSU against Army. Hilton had missed the past two weeks with a lower body injury.

LSU football injury report vs. Army: Game day update

Ashton Stamps - Out

Emery Jones - Out

Mekhi Wingo - Out

LSU-ARMY LIVE UPDATES: LSU vs. Army score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on Black Knights for second time ever

LSU'S MAN IN THE ARMY: Meet Shelby Lee Jr.: The LSU football player who served in the Army

LSU-ARMY SCOUTING REPORT: LSU score prediction vs. Army: Scouting report from matchup in Tiger Stadium

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury report: Brian Kelly rules out Ashton Stamps