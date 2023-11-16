LSU football injury report: Logan Diggs the only player listed vs. Georgia State

BATON ROUGE — LSU football running back Logan Diggs is doubtful to play for the Tigers' in their matchup against Georgia State on Saturday, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Diggs sat out last weekend's matchup against Florida with an upper-body injury. Kelly was unsure on Monday as to what his availability for Saturday's game would be.

Without Diggs, LSU will rely on Josh Williams, Kaleb Jackson and Noah Cain at running back. John Emery Jr., who was also part of LSU's rotation, tore his ACL against Florida in the first quarter.

Williams led all LSU running backs against Florida with 11 carries for 30 yards. Jayden Daniels led the team in rushing yards with 234.

LSU football injury report vs. Georgia State: Thursday update

Logan Diggs - Doubtful

JAYDEN DANIELS' NUMBERS: Jayden Daniels' Heisman campaign: 5 advanced stats that best show the LSU QB's dominance

LSU BOWL PROJECTIONS: LSU football bowl projections following Week 11 win over Florida

JAYDEN DANIELS' CAMPAIGN: Brian Kelly isn't afraid to stump for Jayden Daniels in his Heisman Trophy campaign. Here's why Daniels needs his help

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury update: Logan Diggs doubtful vs. Georgia State