LSU football injury report: Logan Diggs ruled out vs. Florida

BATON ROUGE — LSU football running back Logan Diggs will not play in the Tigers' matchup against Florida on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Diggs was listed as doubtful on Thursday's injury report with an upper body injury.

Jayden Daniels, who was listed as probable on Thursday's report, will start at quarterback for the Tigers, according to ESPN.

Diggs leads all LSU running backs with 635 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Josh Williams, John Emery Jr. and Kaleb Jackson are in line to fill in for Diggs.

LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC) will try to win its fifth consecutive game over Florida (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday. The Tigers won last year's matchup in Gainesville, 45-35.

LSU football injury report vs. Florida: Game day update

Logan Diggs – Out

THE SEC DOUBLES DOWN: The SEC doubles down, says Dallas Turner's hit on LSU's Jayden Daniels wasn't targeting

HEISMAN DANIELS: Don't let LSU football's record fool you. Jayden Daniels should still be a Heisman favorite | Riley

LSU'S DEFENSIVE STAFF: LSU football should not fire defensive coordinator Matt House or its defensive staff. Here's why.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Logan Diggs out vs. Florida with upper-body injury