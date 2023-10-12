LSU football injury report: Brian Kelly rules out a wide receiver ahead of Auburn matchup

BATON ROUGE – LSU football wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. will not be available to play in its matchup against Auburn on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Hilton was listed as doubtful to play on Monday's injury report.

Also on Monday's injury report was center Charles Turner, wide receiver Aaron Anderson and linebacker Omar Speights. All three players will be available against Auburn after being listed as probable earlier in the week, Kelly said.

Anderson and Speights sat out LSU's matchup against Missouri last Saturday. Turner hyperextended his knee against Missouri and sat out the second half.

LSU football injury report vs. Auburn: Thursday update

Chris Hilton Jr.: Out

