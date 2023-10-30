LSU football injury report: Brian Kelly updates on Mekhi Wingo and Zy Alexander

BATON ROUGE – LSU football defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and cornerback Zy Alexander will be out for the Tigers' showdown against No. 8 Alabama on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS), coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Wingo had surgery recently and be out for six weeks, Kelly said. Alexander, who suffered a left leg injury against Army, is also unavailable for the Tigers and may be out for a significant period of time.

Out, but not on the injury report are Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut. Both players are not with the program despite still being on scholarship and taking classes at LSU.

However, Ashton Stamps, who was out for LSU's matchup two weeks ago against Army, is expected to practice for the Tigers on Tuesday. Right tackle Emery Jones is also available to practice after sitting out the Army game.

LSU football injury report vs. Alabama: Monday update

Zy Alexander - Unavailable

Mekhi Wingo - Out

