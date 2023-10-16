LSU football injury report: Brian Kelly lists three players, including two starters

BATON ROUGE — LSU football defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and right tackle Emery Jones are listed on the Tigers' injury report heading into Saturday's matchup vs. Army (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Jones sprained his ankle during the first quarter of No. 19 LSU's (5-2, 4-1 SEC) matchup against Auburn last Saturday. He was replaced by freshman and former five-star recruit Lance Heard.

Wingo has been playing with a lower-body injury and LSU sees this week as a good opportunity to get him right physically, coach Brian Kelly said. Meanwhile, Hilton has missed the past two weeks with a lower-body injury.

LSU football injury report vs. Army: Monday update

Mekhi Wingo: Doubtful

Emery Jones: Doubtful

Chris Hilton Jr.: Probable

