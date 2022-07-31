LSU Football History: Top-10 single-season receiving leaders

For much of LSU’s history, its football identity centered around physical defense and a ground-and-pound rushing attack.

However, over the last few decades, we’ve seen the offense modernize to utilize more spread formations. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that seven of the 10 best single-season receiving performances in program history have come since the turn of the century.

The Tigers have put all sorts of talented receivers into the league since then from Early Doucet to Dwayne Bowe to Odell Beckham Jr. to Jarvis Landry to Justin Jefferson and, most recently, Ja'Marr Chase.

Here are the 10 best single-season receiving performances in LSU history.

Wendell Davis (1987)

USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 993

Touchdowns: 7

Eric Martin (1983)

AP Photo

Yards: 1,064

Touchdowns: 5

Michael Clayton (2003)

Harry How/Getty Images

Yards: 1,079

Touchdowns: 10

Josh Reed (2000)

Josh Reed

AP Photo/Rogelio Solis

Yards: 1,127

Touchdowns: 10

Odell Beckham Jr. (2013)

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Yards: 1,152

Touchdowns: 8

Jarvis Landry (2013)

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 1,193

Touchdowns: 10

Wendell Davis (1986)

USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 1,244

Touchdowns: 11

Justin Jefferson (2019)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 1,540

Touchdowns: 18

Josh Reed (2001)

AP Photo/Bill Haber

Yards: 1,740

Touchdowns: 7

Ja'Marr Chase (2019)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 1,780

Touchdowns: 20

