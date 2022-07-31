LSU Football History: Top-10 single-season receiving leaders
For much of LSU’s history, its football identity centered around physical defense and a ground-and-pound rushing attack.
However, over the last few decades, we’ve seen the offense modernize to utilize more spread formations. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that seven of the 10 best single-season receiving performances in program history have come since the turn of the century.
The Tigers have put all sorts of talented receivers into the league since then from Early Doucet to Dwayne Bowe to Odell Beckham Jr. to Jarvis Landry to Justin Jefferson and, most recently, Ja'Marr Chase.
Here are the 10 best single-season receiving performances in LSU history.
Wendell Davis (1987)
USA TODAY Sports
Yards: 993
Touchdowns: 7
Eric Martin (1983)
AP Photo
Yards: 1,064
Touchdowns: 5
Michael Clayton (2003)
Harry How/Getty Images
Yards: 1,079
Touchdowns: 10
Josh Reed (2000)
AP Photo/Rogelio Solis
Yards: 1,127
Touchdowns: 10
Odell Beckham Jr. (2013)
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Yards: 1,152
Touchdowns: 8
Jarvis Landry (2013)
Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: 1,193
Touchdowns: 10
Wendell Davis (1986)
USA TODAY Sports
Yards: 1,244
Touchdowns: 11
Justin Jefferson (2019)
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: 1,540
Touchdowns: 18
Josh Reed (2001)
AP Photo/Bill Haber
Yards: 1,740
Touchdowns: 7
Ja'Marr Chase (2019)
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: 1,780
Touchdowns: 20
