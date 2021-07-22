LSU Football History: The Tigers series history with the Big 12 Conference

With all the speculation surrounding the possible SEC expansion, we are looking at the history of the Big 12 Conference vs LSU. The Tigers own winning records against all but one team. The Kansas Jayhawks and LSU Tigers have never met on the football field.

A recent report first published by the Houston Chronicle (link requires subscription) suggests that both the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are looking to make the jump to the SEC Conference. That would be an interesting development considering the Texas A&M Aggies left the conference to get out of the shadows of Texas.

Should this come to fruition, it would be likely to see Oklahoma and Texas added to the SEC West division that could shake up due to realignment. That would put the Tigers against the Sooners and Longhorns annually. LSU has played against the two teams in 21 games combined, only three belong to Oklahoma.

The Tigers own a combined 32-15-2 record against the conference. A look at the history of LSU against the Big 12:

Texas Longhorns (18 games)

All-Time Series: Texas leads 9-8-1

Last Time: LSU won 45-38 in Austin (Sept. 7, 2019) The two programs have only met three times since 1963, two of which took place in the Cotton Bowl. The victory in 1953 snapped a four-game losing steak to Texas.

Baylor Bears (11 games)

All-Time Series: LSU leads 8-3

Last Time: LSU lost to Baylor in the Libert Bowl 21-7 (Dec. 27, 1985) LSU opened up with five straight wins over Baylor from 1907-1959, Baylor finally won in the 1960 matchup in Baton Rouge. The Bears are 2-0 against LSU in bowl games.

Texas Christian Horned Frogs (9 games)

All-Time Series: LSU leads 6-2-1

Last Time: LSU won 37-27 in the Cowboys Kickoff Classic at AT&T Stadium (Aug. 31, 2013) The series history goes back to 1931 and from that point through 1936, TCU was 2-0-1 against the Tigers including the 3-2 Sugar Bowl in 1936. The Tigers have won six consecutive games from 1943-2013. The latest matchup was the first time they played outside of Baton Rouge since the 1935 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Oklahoma Sooners (3 games)

All-Time Series: LSU leads 2-1

Last Time: LSU won 63-28 in the 2019 CFP Semifinal in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 28, 2019) Every matchup between LSU and Oklahoma has come in the postseason. The first meeting was in 1950 in the Sugar Bowl. OU won that game 35-0. LSU wouldn't get revenge until the 2003 Sugar Bowl, 21-14. The latest contest was over by halftime due to the efforts of Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3 games)

Leonard Fournette LSU

All-Time Series: LSU leads 3-0

Last Time: LSU won 56-27 in the 2015 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl (Dec. 29, 2015) These two teams met twice in the 1950s. The first came in 1954 and then in 1957. The Tigers have won all three games with the 1957 matchup being the closest by a score of 19-14 in the Tigers' favor.

West Virginia Mountaineers (2 games)

All-Time Series: LSU leads 2-0

Last Time: LSU won 47-21 in Morgantown, WV (Sept. 24, 2011) Both matchups in the series came prior to WVU joining the Big 12 Conference. They met in back-to-back seasons in Sept. LSU won the games by a combined 67-35 margin.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1 game)

All-Time Series: LSU leads 1-0

Last Time: LSU won 13-0 in Baton Rouge (Oct. 10, 1956) These two teams met long before the Big 12 Conference was a thought, and long before Mike Gundy screamed, "I'm a man, I'm 40!" The Tigers blanked the Cowboys in Death Valley the last time they tangled on the football field.

Kansas State Wildcats (1 game)

All-Time Series: LSU leads 1-0

Last Time: LSU won 21-0 in Baton Rouge (Sept. 13, 1980) Much like the Oklahoma State series, the LSU Tigers haven't played Kansas State in over 40 years. The Tigers blanked the Wildcats 21-0 in Death Valley.

Iowa State Cyclones (1 game)

All-Time Series: LSU leads 1-0

Last Time: LSU won 33-15 in the 1971 Sun Bowl (Dec. 18, 1971) It has been 50 long years since LSU and ISU have met on the football field, back then that game was played in El Paso, Texas. With Iowa State's program on the rise, it might be closer than some would think for another bowl matchup.

Kansas Jayhawks (0 games)

The Kansas Jayhawks are among the 41 teams that have yet to play the LSU Tigers. There could be room on future schedules to get this one in if the Tigers desired.

