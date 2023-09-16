LSU football: Greg Brooks Jr. out vs. Mississippi State due to medical emergency, Brian Kelly says

STARKVILLE, Miss. – LSU football safety Greg Brooks Jr. was unavailable to play in the Tigers' 41-14 victory oveer Mississippi State due to an medical emergency, coach Brian Kelly said Saturday.

Brooks was not on LSU's injury report during the week. Kelly would not comment on when Brooks could return until "we get a full medical report."

Brooks was not at practice on Thursday, which raised concerns among his LSU teammates, Malik Nabers said. Nabers said that the team didn't learn of Brooks' emergency until after practice that day.

Brooks was awarded the game ball following the win.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg," Kelly said.

With Brooks out of the lineup, LSU started three linebackers (Greg Penn III, Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins) with four down linemen and two safeties, instead of starting three safeties, two linebackers and four defensive linemen.

When LSU went into its nickel package, with five defensive backs, freshman Ryan Yaites filled in for Brooks.

Brooks wasn't the only Tigers starter on defense who was unavailable. Omar Speights was out with a hip flexor injury and Ovie Oghoufo couldn't play defense after turning his ankle during Thursday's practice, Kelly said.

Speights' absence allowed Weeks to start, while Oghoufo's injury allowed more playing time for Bradyn Swinson and freshman Da'Shawn Womack.

The missing starters didn't slow down LSU's defense. Without Brooks, Oghoufo or Speights, LSU's defense only allowed 201 yards.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Why Greg Brooks was out for Mississippi State game