LSU football’s Greg Brooks Jr. plans to uphold ‘DBU’ tradition in 2023

LSU is one of several college football programs that considers itself the premier producer of defensive back talent in the country and has adopted the moniker “DBU” to reflect that.

Though that is a point of contention with several other schools, given that the Tigers have produced players like Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams, just to name a few, they certainly have a case.

This year’s group of defensive backs will feature a lot of new faces after a lot of players departed and were subsequently replaced in the transfer portal with players like Duce Chestnut, Denver Harris and Zy Alexander.

Greg Brooks Jr., one of the few returning veterans in the defensive backfield, said this year’s group has what it takes to keep that DBU tradition alive, according to On3.

“It’s great, you know what I’m saying. We gotta keep the tradition going. It’s gonna be a fun year,” said Brooks. “We have a lot of new guys. And I feel like a lot of us are gonna step up to keep that name, upholding this tradition.”

After a portal-heavy rebuild in the secondary last offseason, Kelly had to do so once again. Sustaining success that way may not be easy, but there’s no denying the talent on the roster at the position.

LSU fans will hope Brooks is right and the defensive backs can continue to be a strength.

