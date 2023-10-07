LSU football grades following its massive win over Missouri in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – LSU football escaped Saturday with a massive win.

No. 23 LSU took down No. 22 Missouri on the road, 49-39. LSU got an interception from Major Burns that was returned for a touchdown to seal the victory.

Here are our grades from LSU's win.

Offense: A-

Jayden Daniels gutted through a second-half injury, and LSU dominated on the ground to keep itself in the game despite its struggling defense.

Defense: D+

Harold Perkins' first-half interception kept LSU within striking distance in the first half. But it also still surrendered 32 points in three quarters.

Special teams: C

Jay Bramblett's miskicked punt in the second quarter opened the door for a quick Missouri touchdown that opened its lead to 15 points. Then Damian Ramos' missed field goal in the fourth quarter kept Missouri's lead at five points.

Coaching: C

LSU's defense once again looked undisciplined and underprepared, surrendering 22 points on Missouri's opening three drives. LSU also committed too many cripling penalties early in the game.

Overall: C+

It was another ugly performance from LSU's defense. But road wins in the SEC are hard to come by, and Jayden Daniels continues to shine.

