LSU football is getting healthier before its season opener vs. Florida State. Here's how

BATON ROUGE – LSU football coach Brian Kelly provided good news for Tigers fans on the injury front Tuesday.

Kelly announced that running backs Logan Diggs, Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin all returned to practice Tuesday. Diggs, Williams and Goodwin have been sidelined for the majority of the preseason.

"We had a full complement of running backs out there today," Kelly said.

Without Williams, Diggs and Goodwin, LSU has relied on Noah Cain, Tre Bradford, John Emery and freshmen Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly at the position this preseason.

Kelly also said that Sage Ryan returned to practice on Tuesday. Ryan exited Saturday's practice early with an apparent upper body injury.

Ryan's injury on Saturday was alarming given how thin LSU is at cornerback even before factoring in his injury. Duce Chestnut and Zy Alexander have stepped up as solid options as lead cornerbacks, but question marks surrounding Denver Harris and JK Johnson's left leg fracture have left the Tigers little depth outside of freshmen behind them.

Ryan, typically a safety or nickelback, has moved to cornerback recently in an attempt to add more options at the position.

"He has elite speed. He's a guy that can run in the high 21 (mph) range. So he's got the skill to have the kind of speed to play out there," Kelly said. "The second thing (is) experience at that cornerback position. That's the one area that we're calling for, experience.

"And I think the third (thing) is he's a pretty smart football player. So he puts himself in a pretty good position. One thing that we really are concerned about is making sure that we're tackling the football and having a great tackler out there. Sage has been a really steady tackler for us."

