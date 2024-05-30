LSU football gearing up for crucial recruiting weekend

LSU is already off to a strong start recruiting in the 2025 cycle, and things could be going even better depending on how this weekend plays out.

The Tigers are playing host to several big-time visitors, including multiple five-star prospects. The headliner is DJ Pickett, a top-10 recruit and the nation’s top defensive back.

In addition to Pickett, five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench will be in town. The latter was previously committed to Alabama but backed off his pledge following Nick Saban’s retirement.

Rounding out the list are five-star cornerback Dorian Brew, five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas — the top interior lineman in the nation who is currently committed to Florida State — and four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams round out the list.

LSU already has a class that ranks in the top five nationally (fifth per 247Sports and second per On3). But if it can keep its current crop of commits in place and add a few more blue-chippers, it has the chance to be a truly special class.

