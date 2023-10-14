LSU football game day injury report: Brian Kelly rules two players out vs. Auburn

BATON ROUGE – LSU football wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and cornerback Ashton Stamps are not available to play in No. 20 LSU's matchup against Auburn on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Hilton was ruled out for Saturday's game on Thursday's injury report. Stamps was not on LSU's injury report during the week.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson, center Charles Turner and linebacker Omar Speights were on LSU's injury report on Monday but both were taken off the report Thursday.

Anderson and Speights did not play in last weekend's matchup vs. Missouri. Turner hyper-extended his knee and missed the second half of LSU's win over Missouri.

LSU football injury report vs. Auburn: Gameday update

Chris Hilton Jr.: Out

Ashton Stamps: Out

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football, Brian Kelly injury report: Two players out vs. Auburn