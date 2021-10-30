LSU football’s five best plays of the 2021 season
LSU’s 2021 season has been tumultuous, to say the least.
Not only are the Tigers 4-4 in a year where they were expected by some to bounce back from a subpar 2020 campaign, but LSU also made the decision to let go of Ed Orgeron, the man who brought the program a national title just two years ago.
While it may seem like doom and gloom for the LSU Tigers right now, there have still been some entertaining moments this season that should not go overlooked because the end goal of the year has now been put out of reach.
Here are the five best plays of the 2021 season (so far).
Max Johnson drops it in the bucket for Boutte at the goal line
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
LSU started off the game vs Auburn with a bang after Max Johnson dropped one in for Kayshon Boutte on the sideline.
OH MY GOODNESS 🥶@Max_Johnson_14 to @KayshonB15 pic.twitter.com/hoLcVr9uAS
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2021
Tyrion Davis-Price completes the hat-trick vs Florida
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Ty Davis-Price broke the LSU single-game rushing record in this game against Florida, and he added three touchdowns on top of it, including this one to put the Tigers back on top in the fourth quarter.
All Eyes On 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8Oef8UCV0w
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 16, 2021
An easy catch-and-run for Boutte
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Easy work for one of the best slot receivers in college football.
THERE GOES THAT MAN!
The @Max_Johnson_14 to @KayshonB15 connection is filthy
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/imB7wl7vhV
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2021
Deion Smith mosses Chippewa defender
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Deion didn’t have to do ’em like that, but he did.
YOU JUST GOT MOSSED 😱 #SCtop10 @LSUFootball pic.twitter.com/leyXhXxUmM
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 19, 2021
McGlothern gets a gift wrapped in purple and gold from Emory Jones
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
McGlothern received what was Emory Jones’ third interception of the afternoon, and this one was a house call for the LSU defense.
LSU stomps on that Florida Hail Mary with ANOTHER pick six 🥵 #CFB pic.twitter.com/mEuZDdMe7I
— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021
1
1