LSU football fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to attend games

People ages 12 and older attending LSU football games this season must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test within 72 hours before entering Tiger Stadium, LSU announced on Tuesday morning.

“While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium," LSU president William Tate said in a statement. "The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

The decision came after Tate consulted with Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU's Board of Supervisors and athletic director Scott Woodward.

Louisiana - one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates - has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. New Orleans mayor recently announced the same directive for indoor activities, including Tulane and New Orleans Saints football games.

The policy goes at LSU into effect on Sept. 11 - the date of the Tigers' home opener against McNeese State.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football requiring COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for games