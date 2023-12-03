LSU football to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida (11 a.m., ESPN2), LSU announced on Sunday.

The matchup with be the first time LSU has faced Wisconsin since 2016 and the first matchup between the two sides in a bowl game. The Tigers last played in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, in 2014 (during the 2013 season).

No. 13 LSU (9-3) won its final three games of the regular season over Florida, Georgia State and Texas A&M, respectively, to get to nine wins for a second consecutive year.

Wisconsin (7-5) beat Nebraska and Minnesota, respectively, over the final two games of the season to reach bowl eligibility.

This will be the fifth ever matchup between LSU and Wisconsin. The Badgers won the last matchup between the two sides in Green Bay, 16-14.

LSU defeated Purdue in the Citrus Bowl last season, 63-7, to finish its first season under coach Brian Kelly with a 10-4 record.

LSU POSITIONAL GRADES: Grading LSU football by position, including Jayden Daniels, following 2023 regular season finale

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: LSU football: Who's In? Who's Out? Tracking the Tigers in the transfer portal entering 2024 season

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly, LSU football to face Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl