Who will LSU football face in its bowl game? Live updates on bowl announcement Sunday

BATON ROUGE — It's bowl season for LSU football.

The Tigers (9-3) are preparing to participate in their second bowl game under coach Brian Kelly after the Tigers clinched their second consecutive nine win regular season last weekend, defeating Texas A&M in Baton Rouge 42-30.

LSU is projected to face Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida. If No. 13 LSU faces No. 16 Notre Dame, it would be the first time LSU coach Brian Kelly has played against his former team since leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU following the end of the 2021 season.

Kelly spent 12 seasons as Notre Dame's coach and is the winningest coach in program history.

Last season, LSU played in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, defeating Purdue 63-7.

