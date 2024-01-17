Who are LSU football’s early enrollees in 2024?
Brian Kelly and his staff have done an incredible job of recruiting the best players in the 2024 recruiting class. The class currently ranks as the No. 9 class in the country according to 247Sports. Currently, 28 players from the class have signed their letter of intent to play next fall for LSU.
13 of those players decided to become early enrollees, meaning that they are already on campus and even participated in practices as the Tigers headed into the bowl game against Wisconsin. Of those 13 players, five are on offense and eight are on defense.
Take a look at all 13 players that are already in Baton Rouge.
QB: Colin Hurley
The Path to The Boot
QB @ColinHurley is finally a Tiger https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/L5K8KXoBeO
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
OT: Ethan Calloway
The Path to The Boot
OT @Ethan_LKN is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/VBlCu9sHLz
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
OL: Khayree Lee
The State of Football
OL @lahree504_ is staying in the Boot https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/gyTNjYlv5V
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
OL: Coen Echols
The Path to the Boot
OL @CoenEchols is Officially a Tiger https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/JD6eVK0w5Y
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 22, 2023
OL: Joseph Cryer
The State of Football
OL @JoBighossCryer is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/7jwRWIIwqF
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
DL: Gabriel Reliford
The State of Football
DE @greliford9 is officially staying in The Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/VyNeV5tjTS
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
DL: Ahmad Breaux
The State of Football
DE @breaux_ahmad is staying in the Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/jNFF0lJpsF
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
LB: Tylen Singleton
The State of Football
ILB @tylenpaul is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/yVBC6GMnFp
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
LB: Dahvon Keys
The Path to the Boot
ILB @dak3ys is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/o5EHBlM7O7
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
LB: Kolaj Cobbins
The State of Football@Tut_Kolaj56 is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/wP8KcW2UQg
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
CB: PJ Woodland
The Path to the Boot
CB @iamprentiss is Callin' Baton Rougehttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/ZifRnCF7Cc
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
S: Dashawn McBryde
The State of Football
Safety @DashawnD4G is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/e5VfGGkmGI
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
S: Joel Rogers
The State of Football
Safety @JoelPRogers5 is staying in the Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/sEkJsd1rWP
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023