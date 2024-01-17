Who are LSU football’s early enrollees in 2024?

Brian Kelly and his staff have done an incredible job of recruiting the best players in the 2024 recruiting class. The class currently ranks as the No. 9 class in the country according to 247Sports. Currently, 28 players from the class have signed their letter of intent to play next fall for LSU.

13 of those players decided to become early enrollees, meaning that they are already on campus and even participated in practices as the Tigers headed into the bowl game against Wisconsin. Of those 13 players, five are on offense and eight are on defense.

Take a look at all 13 players that are already in Baton Rouge.

QB: Colin Hurley

OT: Ethan Calloway

The Path to The Boot OT @Ethan_LKN is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/VBlCu9sHLz — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

OL: Khayree Lee

The State of Football OL @lahree504_ is staying in the Boot https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/gyTNjYlv5V — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

OL: Coen Echols

The Path to the Boot OL @CoenEchols is Officially a Tiger https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/JD6eVK0w5Y — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 22, 2023

OL: Joseph Cryer

The State of Football OL @JoBighossCryer is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/7jwRWIIwqF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

DL: Gabriel Reliford

The State of Football DE @greliford9 is officially staying in The Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/VyNeV5tjTS — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

DL: Ahmad Breaux

The State of Football DE @breaux_ahmad is staying in the Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/jNFF0lJpsF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

LB: Tylen Singleton

LB: Dahvon Keys

The Path to the Boot ILB @dak3ys is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/o5EHBlM7O7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

LB: Kolaj Cobbins

CB: PJ Woodland

The Path to the Boot CB @iamprentiss is Callin' Baton Rougehttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/ZifRnCF7Cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

S: Dashawn McBryde

The State of Football Safety @DashawnD4G is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/e5VfGGkmGI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

S: Joel Rogers

The State of Football Safety @JoelPRogers5 is staying in the Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/sEkJsd1rWP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire