Who are LSU football’s early enrollees in 2024?

Kyle Richardson
·2 min read

Brian Kelly and his staff have done an incredible job of recruiting the best players in the 2024 recruiting class. The class currently ranks as the No. 9 class in the country according to 247Sports. Currently, 28 players from the class have signed their letter of intent to play next fall for LSU.

13 of those players decided to become early enrollees, meaning that they are already on campus and even participated in practices as the Tigers headed into the bowl game against Wisconsin. Of those 13 players, five are on offense and eight are on defense.

Take a look at all 13 players that are already in Baton Rouge.

QB: Colin Hurley

OT: Ethan Calloway

OL: Khayree Lee

OL: Coen Echols

OL: Joseph Cryer

DL: Gabriel Reliford

DL: Ahmad Breaux

LB: Tylen Singleton

LB: Dahvon Keys

LB: Kolaj Cobbins

CB: PJ Woodland

S: Dashawn McBryde

S: Joel Rogers

