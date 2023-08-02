LSU football defensive line coach to step away due to 'personal health matter'

BATON ROUGE – LSU football defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey has stepped away from the program due to "a personal health matter," coach Brian Kelly announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Lindsey left South Carolina to become the Tigers' defensive line coach this offseason, replacing Jamar Cain who left LSU to become an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos.

LSU begins preseason practices on Thursday.

“Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey will step away from the LSU Football program as he deals with a personal health matter," Kelly said in his statement. "In Coach Lindsey’s absence, John Jancek will serve as defensive line coach, and Bob Diaco will coach outside linebackers and special teams. Our prayers are with Coach Lindsey and his family, and we ask that their privacy be respected. We look forward to his return to the program.”

Kelly hired Jancek as LSU's outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator this offseason before filling in for Lindsey. Diaco was hired as a senior defensive analyst this offseason before changing roles due to Lindsey's absence.

