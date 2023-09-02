LSU football commit Ju'Juan Johnson puts up 8 TDs, LCA outduels Acadiana in season opener

Acadiana appeared to have some life as quarterback Caden DiBetta connected on a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Gauthier as time expired in the first half to pull within a score of Lafayette Christian.

But the Knights live by an "all gas, no breaks" mantra and any momentum the Wreckin' Rams had going into the locker room quickly evaporated when LCA senior quarterback and LSU commit Ju'Juan Johnson ripped off a 77-yard TD run on the first play of the third quarter.

Johnson and LCA didn't look back, running away from Acadiana, 61-38, at Bill Dotson Field on Friday night in the star-studded season opener. Earlier in the day, Acadiana five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley announced his commitment to Texas A&M.

LSU football commit Ju'Juan Johnson rolls up 8 total touchdowns

Eyes all over Louisiana as well as outside the confines of the state were on the LCA-Acadiana game that featured plenty of quality players and no matchup more intriguing that McKinley in the middle of the Rams' D-linemen and Johnson at QB.

While the lead changed four times in the first half, Johnson kept throwing haymakers for the Knights, accounting for his team's first eight TDs on the night — four passing and four rushing.

"We always say, 'all gas, no brakes,'" said Johnson, sporting a nasty gash across his forehead that he sustained on a play where his helmet was pulled out in the second quarter. "No matter the competition, from the highest seed to the lowest, we always keep going."

For the game, Johnson amassed 449 yards, 316 passing and 143 on the ground.

Acadiana defense fourth-down defense gives up a few plays

With the split-veer scheme on offense, the Rams aren't necessarily built from 21-point comebacks.

If those are to happen, the offense can't stall out and the defense must get stops. For the long stretch in the middle of the game, Acadiana could not quite finish on either side of the ball. LCA pounced on those opportunities to pad its lead.

"We couldn't limit the big play," Rams coach Matt McCollough said. "I do think (Johnson) is probably the best football player in Louisiana. That's something we won't see again.

"They also had three fourth-down conversions in the first half that were gigantic. They hit a fourth-and-8 for a touchdown, they hit a fourth-and-5 and then score, then a fourth-and-1. All three we had chances to stop them."

Day not all bad for Acadiana five-star DL Dominick McKinley

Roughly 3-plus hours prior to kickoff for the season opener, McKinley lent his commitment to Texas A&M. He ended one of the most followed recruitments in the state, as he's ranked the Class of 2024's top prospect in Louisiana, over Johnson.

McKinley picked the Aggies over Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma.

"(McKinley) is a great player, all around. He's got all the measurables, the ability to take over a game," Johnson said of McKinley.

All the fanfare wasn't a distraction for the Rams, McCollough said, as it "business as usual."

