LSU football coaching staff 2022: Full roster of coaches as Brian Kelly compiles first staff at LSU

Less than two weeks ago, Brian Kelly was named as the new LSU head football coach in a stunning move from Notre Dame.

Since then, Kelly's first coaching staff in Baton Rouge has come together slowly but steadily.

Here's the full staff list, updated as assistants and coordinators are named.

2022 LSU football coaching staff

Head coach — Brian Kelly

LSU is Kelly's fifth stop as a head coach, following stints at Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame. At the latter two stops, Kelly has taken his teams to seven BCS/New Year's Six bowl appearances, including a national title game and two College Football Playoffs.

Special teams coordinator — Brian Polian

Polian, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, is following Kelly to LSU and will retain the same role as he held in South Bend. Brian Polian was also a head coach for four seasons at Nevada, compiling a pair of bowl berths.

Associate head coach — Frank Wilson

Wilson is back in Baton Rouge after stints at UTSA and McNeese State as a head coach. Wilson held the titles of running backs coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU from 2010-15. He returns after compiling a 7-11 record in two seasons at McNeese State.

Offensive line coach — Brad Davis

The school announced Wednesday that Davis would return in 2022 as the team's offensive line coach. Davis will be the interim head coach for the Texas Bowl. 2022 would be Davis' second season at LSU.

Assistant with unspecified title — Kerry Cooks

Cooks, a former co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with Oklahoma and Notre Dame, is joining the LSU staff (first reported by The Athletic) after two years as a defensive analyst in South Bend. Cooks was originally on Kelly's first Notre Dame staffs, first as a cornerbacks coach in 2010 before adding the co-defensive coordinator title from 2012-14. After stints with the Sooners and Texas Tech, Cooks returned to Notre Dame in 2020.

