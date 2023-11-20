LSU football coach Brian Kelly says staff would love to have Mekhi Wingo return for 2024

BATON ROUGE — It's that time of year where NFL Draft eligible junior football players across the country are zeroing in on decisions of whether to forego the rest of their eligibility or return to school.

LSU football standout junior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo is among that group with a decision to make.

As the 2023 college football season kicked off, Wingo was projected to be a day two selection in the 2024 NFL Draft in April. What's curious to see is how his ACL injury he suffered in October and subsequent surgery to repair the ligament has affected his projections and stock.

Wingo (6-1, 295) had been battling a lower body injury early this season and hasn't played since against Auburn Oct. 14 and is expected not to play the rest of the way.

For LSU coach Brian Kelly and his staff, the onus is put on them to help Wingo make an informed decision about his future and Kelly told reporters Monday the coaches would be starting up another round of recruitment for the defensive lineman.

"We're going to recruit Mekhi. Mekhi's gotta make a decision relative to whether he thinks coming back for another year is in his best interest," Kelly said. "We're going to give him a lot of data in terms of what we think. Is it in his best interest? Then we'll let him, his family and those that are helping him make his decision process through that.

"But he's in that boat of trying to make a decision and we'll give him all the data he needs."

This year, Wingo has recorded 22 tackles in seven games, including 2.5 sacks and three total tackles for loss.

Missing time during his LSU career hasn't been an issue for Wingo. He's played in 25 games through two seasons and was the anchor along the defensive line for the Tigers coming into 2023.

He was a third-team AP All-American and was second team All-SEC voted on by the league's coaches as well as the AP in 2022.

As Wingo recovers from his knee injury and is wading through the draft process, Kelly said LSU will help him but they'd happily welcome him back for his senior season.

"We'd certainly would love to have him back," Kelly said.

