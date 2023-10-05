LSU football CB Duce Chestnut is away from the team, Brian Kelly says

BATON ROUGE – LSU football cornerback Duce Chestnut is not with the team and LSU will make a decision on his status over the coming weeks, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Chestnut did not travel with the team to Oxford for its 55-49 loss to Ole Miss last Saturday.

Zy Alexander, Denver Harris, Ashton Stamps and Laterrance Welch will play at cornerback in Chestnut's absence, as Sage Ryan has moved back to nickelback and JK Johnson is still out with a left leg injury.

Chestnut transferred to LSU from Syracuse this offseason. He spent two seasons with the Orange, becoming a third team All-ACC selection as a freshman.

Chestnut recorded an interception and started for LSU in its season opener against Florida State, but had since moved to a bench role behind Harris.

No. 23 LSU faces off against No. 22 Missouri in Columbia on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

