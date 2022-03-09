LSU football cannot escape frat house-like environment after latest accusation | Marcase

With the hire of coach Brian Kelly, it was thought LSU football had taken a turn.

Gone were the days of the football office resembling a frat house, such was the atmosphere during the tenures of coaches Les Miles and Ed Orgeron.

LSU is under investigation for Title IX violations in its athletic department centering around executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate AD Miriam Segar mishandling sexual misconduct complaints. Both already have served suspensions administered by the school.

There is also a lawsuit by 10 current and former students accusing LSU of ignoring sexual assault complaints and violating Title IX policies set by the university.

Then, there are the lawsuits filed by Sharon Lewis, who previously served as the school’s associate AD of football recruiting. She is suing LSU and others, including Ausberry and Segar. The suits claim they conspired to cover up Miles’ sexual harassment and then retaliated against her for reporting it.

Sharon Lewis, an administrator at Louisiana State University, reported former LSU football coach Les Miles for sexual misconduct in 2013. Following the report, Lewis claims the university retaliated against her. In April 2021, Lewis filed a lawsuit against LSU for the claimed retaliation. Lewis is shown posing for a portrait in downtown Baton Rouge on April 4, 2021.

Lewis was among the staff members eventually let go by Kelly when he was hired in December. To be fair to Kelly, a large turnover — of the roster and among support staff — is usually expected when new coaches take over Power 5 programs.

Last week, Lewis amended her complaint in a major way. USA TODAY, which originally broke the story of the sexual harassment taking place at LSU, received a copy of the amendment.

In the new complaint, Lewis argues she was fired from her position weeks after LSU announced the return of associate head coach Frank Wilson in December.

Wilson had been a star recruiter for Miles, focusing on the New Orleans area. He left LSU to become coach at Texas-San Antonio in 2016. After four seasons, he became coach at McNeese State in Lake Charles, returning to LSU in December when Kelly was hired from Notre Dame to replace Orgeron.

Wilson’s hire was celebrated, and his return helped calm the LSU fan base after several assistants under Orgeron left the program.

In her new suit, Lewis accuses Wilson of harassing her and exposing himself to her and others during his first stint at LSU. Further, Lewis says she reported Wilson’s behavior to Ausberry and Segar, but nothing was done. Lewis further accuses Wilson of harassing female students and workers, which are similar to the complaints filed against Miles.

USA TODAY spoke to two other former LSU staff members who corroborated Lewis’ allegation.

“Everybody knew how Frank was,” one of the former staffers, who was in her 20s at the time, told USA TODAY. “It got to a point where we didn’t want any of the girls working with him. I dealt with Frank’s sexual harassment for years. His comments. His behavior. He always made, not only me, but so many of the girls feel so uncomfortable.”

I will give Kelly the benefit of doubt that he had no knowledge of these accusations when he hired Wilson. Like any good LSU coach, he was looking for someone with connections in New Orleans to keep that pipeline of talent flowing to Baton Rouge and prevent it from exiting the state.

However, given all that has swirled around the football program and athletic department over the past three years, someone at LSU should’ve stepped in and said no.

LSU has forcefully denied the allegation.

“We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III told USA TODAY. “Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year.”

Someone is lying. Is it Lewis? Is it LSU? How you feel about LSU will likely shape your belief.

What is not in dispute is LSU’s track record in handling sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations over the past decade. The shame is the only person at LSU who has lost their job over this is Lewis.

That statement rings a little more forcefully than the one issued by LSU to dispute Lewis’ latest allegation.

John Marcase is a former assistant managing editor and sports editor of The Town Talk. He writes a weekly column.

