LSU football: Brian Thomas Jr. will play for the Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl

BATON ROUGE — LSU football wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will play for LSU against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, coach Brian Kelly confirmed on Monday.

Thomas had a monster junior season for the Tigers, snatching 60 receptions for 1,079 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was the perfect complement to star wideout Malik Nabers in LSU's offense and constant deep threat for Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels to target.

Along with Nabers and Daniels, Thomas is a projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kelly also said Monday that Daniels was the only Tiger to opt out of the bowl game besides those who have already entered the transfer portal.

Thomas had 720 receiving yards in his freshman and sophomore campaigns combined after joining LSU as a four-star recruit and a top-100 player in the nation from the Class of 2021.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

