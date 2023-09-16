LSU football, Brian Kelly without two starters vs. Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — LSU football will be without two starters against Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

Linebacker Omar Speights and safety Greg Brooks Jr. are unavailable to play against the Bulldogs. Tight end Mason Taylor, who was questionable to play entering Saturday, is a game-time decision.

Speights was ruled as doubtful to play on Thursday. He sat out the second half of LSU's win over Grambling State last weekend.

Brooks was not on LSU's injury report leading into Saturday's game.

Greg Penn II, Whit Weeks and West Weeks are expected to replace Speights at inside linebacker. Sage Ryan, Javien Toviano and Ryan Yaites are all candidates to fill in for Brooks at safety.

LSU football injury report vs. Mississippi State: Game day update

Mason Taylor: Game-time decision

Greg Brooks: Unavailable

Omar Speights: Out

LSU LIVE UPDATES: LSU football score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates from Starkville

FEATURE OF THE WEEK: The state of college football the last time LSU football didn't face Mississippi State

JK JOHNSON UPDATE: Brian Kelly provides update on injured Ohio State transfer, LSU football CB JK Johnson

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury report: Omar Speights, Greg Brooks out