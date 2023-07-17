LSU football, Brian Kelly provides update on RB John Emery Jr. at SEC Media Days 2023

LSU football running back John Emery Jr. "is in the process of being cleared" to return to the program, coach Brian Kelly told local reporters at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Monday.

Emery was not with the team during spring practices due to academic issues. Emery was also suspended for the first two games of the 2022 and for the entire 2021 campaign due to his academics.

Emery ran for 375 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

. @LSUfootball Brian Kelly says he feels really good about John Emery being with the team to start camp. Emery still has a few more things to clear, but the tone seems really positive. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 17, 2023

LSU's running backs room this upcoming season is expected to be crowded.

LSU added Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs from the transfer portal and brought in four-star recruits Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly from the high school ranks. The Tigers also brought back Emery, Josh Williams, Noah Cain, Tre Bradford and Armani Goodwin from last season's running backs room.

Bradford left the program during preseason practices in 2022 but has since returned to the team this summer. This is his third stint with LSU.

