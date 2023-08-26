LSU football, Brian Kelly makes history in choosing No. 7 jersey holder

BATON ROUGE — LSU football offensive tackle Will Campbell has been awarded the No. 7 jersey for the 2023 season, the school announced Saturday.

The No. 7 jersey is handed annually to the Tigers' most dynamic playmaker.

"The No. 7 jersey tradition is unique and special to this program and worn by some of the greatest players to wear the Purple and Gold," Brian Kelly said. "We want to build upon that tradition and honor the best player on our team who is from the state of Louisiana.

"Will Campbell has made such an impact on our team in such a short time and embodies the qualities to join the legacies of the players that have come before him."

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte wore the number last season and cornerback Derek Stingley dawned the jersey the year before.

Other notable Tigers to wear the number include cornerback Patrick Peterson, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu and running back Leonard Fournette.

Campbell started at left tackle for the Tigers as a freshman, earning himself Freshman All-American honors and a second team All-SEC selection. He allowed two sacks in 13 games.

Campbell is the first LSU offensive lineman to be awarded the No. 7 jersey.

LSU will open the 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 3 (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Offensive lineman Will Campbell to wear No. 7 for LSU football in 2023