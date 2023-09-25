LSU football: Brian Kelly lists his entire team as at least probable to play vs. Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will head into this weekend's matchup against Ole Miss with a fairly clean bill of health.

Coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that LSU doesn't have any players who wouldn't at least be listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Rebels (5 p.m., ESPN).

This would indicate that linebacker Omar Speights, who has missed the last two weeks with a hip flexor injury, is probable to return this weekend. Tight end Mason Taylor and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo, who were listed on last week's injury report, both played last week and appear to be ready to play against the Rebels as well.

The exceptions to Kelly's declaration are cornerback JK Johnson and safety Greg Brooks Jr.

Brooks had emergency brain surgery prior to the Mississippi State game and will be out for an indefinite amount of time. Johnson isn't expected to return from his left leg fracture "realistically" until December, according to Kelly.

LSU football injury report vs. Ole Miss: Monday update

Omar Speights: Probable

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

