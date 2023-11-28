LSU football, Brian Kelly adds commitment from junior college defensive lineman

BATON ROUGE — Three-star junior college defensive lineman Shone Washington has committed to LSU football, he announced on social media Monday.

At 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds, Washington is the No. 27 player and No. 9 defensive lineman in the nation at the junior college level in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends East Mississippi Community College and is from New Orleans.

Washington was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022 and signed with Georgia, only to enter the transfer portal 14 months later. He was the No. 29 player in Louisiana before going to Georgia.

Running backs coach Frank Wilson was his lead recruiter, according to 247Sports. Washington also had offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, SMU and Western Kentucky.

Washington is the first junior college player and second defensive lineman LSU has added to its 2024 class, joining three-star recruit De'Myrion Johnson. The Tigers already have commitments from three edge rushers, CJ Jackson, Kolaj Cobbins and Ahmad Breaux.

LSU has the No. 14 recruiting class in the nation following Washington's commitment.

