LSU football bowl projections following Week 12 win over Georgia State

BATON ROUGE — LSU football extended its winning streak to two on Saturday, taking down Georgia State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, 56-14.

The No. 14 Tigers (8-3, 6-2) scored touchdowns in each of their opening eight drives to pull away from the Panthers.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was responsible for all eight scores, throwing six touchdowns and running in two more. Wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy each had over 100 receiving yards and at least one touchdown in the win.

LSU finishes out its regular season slate this Saturday against Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium (11 a.m., ESPN). But the Tigers will still have one more game to play before their second season under coach Brian Kelly comes to a close.

Here's what bowl game(s) and opponent(s) LSU is projected to play in heading into its matchup with the Aggies.

USA TODAY Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Erick Smith from USA TODAY anticipates that LSU will matchup against Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

ESPN: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame OR Wisconsin

Kyle Bonagura also predicts that LSU will face Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl. But his colleague, Mark Schlabach, believes that the Tigers will face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl instead.

FOX Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Bryan Fischer at FOX Sports forecasts that LSU will face Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl. An LSU vs. Notre Dame matchup would be the fifth time the two schools have faced one another in a bowl game.

Action Network: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network also believes that LSU will square off against Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl. A matchup between LSU and Notre Dame would be for the first time since coach Brian Kelly left South Bend for Baton Rouge in Dec. of 2021.

247Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Brad Crawford at 247Sports anticipates that LSU will face Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl. If selected, it would be the second time in program history the Tigers have played in the bowl that was formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

