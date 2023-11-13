LSU football bowl projections following Week 11 win over Florida

BATON ROUGE — LSU football got back on track this past weekend, taking down Florida in Death Valley, 52-35.

Jayden Daniels was the man who led the way for the No. 15 Tigers, becoming the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards or more and run for 200 yards or more in a single game.

LSU (7-3, 5-2 SEC) trailed 28-24 in the third quarter but went on a 28-7 run to finish the game to pull away from Florida (5-5, 3-4 SEC).

The Tigers will not be able to repeat what they accomplished last season, winning the SEC West and reaching the SEC Championship Game. Alabama's win over Kentucky on Saturday clinched the SEC West crown for the Crimson Tide.

But the season still isn't over. LSU still has a chance to fight for a 10-win season and to play in a better bowl game.

Here's what bowl game LSU is projected to participate in before its matchup against Georgia State on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2).

ESPN: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina OR ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Kyle Bonagura projects that LSU will face North Carolina for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 29. If the Tigers face the Tar Heels, it would be for the eighth time ever and for the first time in a bowl game.

Mark Schlabach predicts the Tigers will play coach Brian Kelly's old team, Notre Dame, in the ReliQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida. If that happens, it would be the fifth time LSU has faced the Fighting Irish in a bowl game and the first time Kelly has faced his former team since leaving South Bend for Baton Rouge in Dec. 2021.

FOX Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Bryan Fischer also predicts that LSU will square off against Notre Dame in Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl. Formerly known as the Outback Bowl, it would be the second time in program history LSU has played in the bowl if selected for it.

Action Network: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Add Brett McMurphy to the list of experts who believe the Tigers will face Notre Dame in Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

247Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Brad Crawford is also on the list of experts who believe that Kelly will match up against his former team in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1.

