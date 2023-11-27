LSU football bowl projections following Week 13 win over Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's 2023 regular season came to a close on Saturday, as the Tigers took down Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium, 42-30.

Jayden Daniels led LSU to 28 second half points after the Tigers trailed 17-14 to the Aggies at halftime. He finished the afternoon with 335 total yards and four total touchdowns.

The win clinched a second consecutive 9-3 season for coach Brian Kelly's program. But unlike a year ago, LSU will not finish this season as SEC West champions and play in the SEC Championship Game.

How does all of this affect LSU's bowl game destination? Here's what the experts are saying.

ESPN: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame OR Wisconsin

ESPN analyst Mark Schlabach projects LSU will face Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 1. His colleague, Kyle Bonagura, also believes the Tigers are heading to Tampa but has them facing Wisconsin instead.

FOX Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Bryan Fischer of FOX Sports forecasts that LSU will face Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl. If the Tigers face Notre Dame, it's the first time Kelly will face his old team since leaving South Bend for Baton Rouge in Dec. of 2021.

Action Network: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network also anticipates that LSU will face Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl. A matchup between the Tigers and Fighting Irish in Tampa would be the fifth time the two sides have faced each other in a bowl game. It would also be the 13th time the two teams have played against the each other.

247Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Notre Dame

247Sports analyst Brad Crawford believes that LSU will play Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl. If selected, it would be the second time in program history that the Tigers will get to participate in the bowl game formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

LSU QUESTIONS POST A&M WIN: Did Jayden Daniels play well enough vs. Texas A&M to win the Heisman?

LSU GRADES VS. A&M: Grading Jayden Daniels, LSU football's win over Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium

LSU WITHOUT JAYDEN: Where would LSU football be without Jayden Daniels? Certainly in a dark place | Riley

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Bowl projections: Latest LSU football predictions post Texas A&M