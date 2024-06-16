LSU football and baseball collaborate on star safety’s recruitment

Two-sport stars aren’t new to LSU. Many will remember Chad Jones, who was All-SEC on the gridiron and won a national championship on the baseball field. More recently, Maurice Hampton was a member of both squads.

That’s the vision LSU athletics tried to sell to five-star safety Jonah Williams this weekend.

“Jonah Williams is the definition of a two-sport star,” On3’s profile reads, “Along with being named the district MVP in football during his sophomore season, he’s also widely regarded as one of the top baseball talents in the Lone Star State.”

On his visit, Williams threw on an LSU baseball uniform for a photoshoot. If playing both sports is valued by Williams, that could boost LSU’s chances in this recruitment. Few schools offer the high profile LSU does on the football field and baseball field.

According to the On3 Prediction Machine, Oklahoma is the leader right now with Texas A&M in second place.

#LSU with a pretty cool photo shoot for 5⭐️ Jonah Williams. Williams is a bonafide star on both the gridiron and the diamond. #LSU’s Jay Johnson is assisting Brian Kelly on this one 📷 via joelprogers/insta pic.twitter.com/EQLLC586I4 — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) June 15, 2024

All four major recruiting sites rank Williams as the top safety in the 2025 class. 247Sports is the highest on his talents, ranking Williams as the No. 7 overall recruit in the class.

LSU’s 2025 class is one of the best in the country right now, but there’s still a way to go. The Tigers have 11 commitments, including the nation’s top recruit QB Bryce Underwood.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire