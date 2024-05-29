LSU football anthem ‘Neck’ will reportedly appear in College Football 25 video game

College sports fans are buzzing as details continue to be revealed for EA Sports’ upcoming revival of its beloved college football video game series.

We haven’t seen any gameplay footage yet for College Football 25, which is set for a July 19 release. But we have learned more about the game modes and the presentation, and according to a report from The Athletic, LSU fans will be happy with at least one tradition set to be included in the game.

According to the report from Chris Vannini, he saw sheet music for an instrumental version of the LSU anthem “Neck,” which will seemingly appear in the game.

Every school has unique fan chants, as EA acquired thousands of assets from schools and in many cases had staff members replicate the cheers for recording. The studio also recorded 41 real game crowds over the last two years, from big to small programs. And yes, I saw sheet music for an instrumental version of “Neck.”

Matt Brown of the Extra Points newsletter confirmed the song’s presence.

Neck is in the game. I saw the sheet music for it and everything. https://t.co/DACDgOgnz8 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) May 29, 2024

The song, which is based on “Talkin’ Out Da Side Of Ya Neck,” a Dem Franchize Boyz cover of Cameo’s 1982 hit song, has been officially banned at Tiger Stadium since 2010 due to the profane chant from the student section that accompanies it.

Still, the banning hasn’t stopped the band from playing it on occasion, and it seems that EA doesn’t care either as it was willing to license it in its game.

That’s not the only tradition from LSU that we know will be featured in the game, as we also saw the “Win Bar” featured in the initial reveal earlier this month.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly how the atmosphere and traditions of Tiger Stadium are portrayed in the game, but it’s clear that EA is doing its due diligence to replicate the gameday atmosphere in Baton Rouge.

