LSU football announces which three players will participate in SEC Media Day in Nashville

LSU football will bring defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, running back Josh Williams and quarterback Jayden Daniels will join coach Brian Kelly in Nashville for the Tigers' SEC Media Day on Monday.

Daniels returns to Baton Rouge as a fifth-year senior and starting quarterback after winning the job over Myles Brennan, Walker Howard and Garrett Nussmeier last season, while Wingo — a junior — was a third team AP All-American last season after transferring in from Missouri and Williams — a fifth-year senior — led the team in carries in 2022.

Kelly brought defensive end BJ Ojulari, wide receiver Jack Bech and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. to SEC Media Days in Atlanta last year.

LSU opens its 2023 schedule in Orlando against Florida State on Sept. 3 (6:30 p.m., ABC). The Tigers then face Grambling State (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) in Week 2 before facing Mississippi State (11 a.m., ESPN) in their first SEC matchup of the season in Week 3.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

