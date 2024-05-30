LSU football announces kick-off times for games vs. Nicholls, South Carolina

We now know the start times for LSU’s first three games of the 2024 football season.

After traveling to Las Vegas to take on the USC Trojans in Week 1 on Labor Day Sunday, the Tigers will return to Baton Rouge for the home opener against Nicholls in Week 2 on Sept. 7. That game will be streamed on ESPN+ and will kick at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The following week on Sept. 14, The Tigers hit the road for their SEC opener against South Carolina in Week 3 for a game that will air at 11 a.m. CT on ABC. That will mark LSU’s second game on ABC in the first three weeks in addition to the season opener.

It will be a year of change for the Tigers in several ways. They’ve lost multiple key pieces from last year’s team and will now have to navigate an expanded, divisionless SEC with its new-look roster in 2024.

