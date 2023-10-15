LSU football adds two recruiting commitments in wake of dominant win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE – LSU football has added commitments to its 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes in the wake of its dominant 48-18 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Four-star edge rusher CJ Jackson from the Class of 2024 and three-star wide receiver TaRon Francis committed to LSU less than 24 hours following the Tigers' big win.

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Jackson is the No. 193 player and No. 14 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Tucker High School in Georgia and is the No. 24 prospect in the state.

Jackson was committed to Georgia Tech but backed away from his pledge on Oct. 5. Defensive coordinator Matt House was his lead recruiter, according to 247Sports.

On the other hand, Francis, who is 6-foot and 200 pounds, is the No. 51 wide receiver in the nation. He attends Edna Karr High School in New Orleans and is the No. 14 prospect in Louisiana.

Francis also has scholarship offers from Michigan, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Following Francis and Jackson's commitments, LSU has the No. 9 class in the nation in the Class of 2024 and the No. 5 class in the Class of 2025.

