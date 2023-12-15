LSU football adds starting safety from Texas A&M through the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert is transferring to LSU football, he announced on social media Friday.

Gilbert, a Louisiana native, started 10 games for the Aggies in 2022 before injuring his shoulder and missing all but two games this year. He had 52 tackles, a pass breakup and two interceptions during the last full season he played in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Gilbert attended University Lab High School in Baton Rouge and was the No. 9 player in the state from the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports Composite.

Gilbert fills a big need for LSU with Major Burns possibly not returning and Andre' Sam out of eligibility. The Tigers also have Jordan Allen, Kylin Jackson and Ryan Yaites at safety but none of them have the level of experience that Gilbert brings to the table.

