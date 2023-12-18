LSU football adds SEC quarterback out of the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann is transferring to LSU football, he announced on Monday.

Swann was expected to transfer to South Carolina on Sunday, according to 247Sports, but LSU was able to flip his allegiance to the Tigers. Swann visited LSU on Friday, according to a source.

Swann started in six games for the Commodores in 2023, throwing for 1,457 yards and 12 touchdowns. In two seasons at Vanderbilt he completed 55.9% of his throws for 2,727 yards.

He was a four-star recruit and the No. 23 player in the nation out of the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite.

Swann fills a need at backup quarterback for the Tigers next season. LSU is already expected to have Rickie Collins and four-star recruit Colin Hurley in its room next season with Garrett Nussmeier as the starter, but Nussmeier is the only member of the group with any valuable playing experience.

Swann, who has started 12 games in his career, brings that much needed experience to the room.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: AJ Swann transfers to LSU football from Vanderbilt