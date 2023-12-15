LSU football adds Mississippi State wide receiver and punt returner from transfer portal

BATON ROUGE – Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas is transferring to LSU football, he announced on social media Friday.

Thomas was a Freshman All-American as a punt returner and had 40 catches for 502 yards this season as a sophomore. He's also a Louisiana native who attended John Ehret High School.

Thomas was a four-star recruit and the No. 17 player in the state out of the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite. He did not receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers out of high school, per 247Sports.

LSU enters the 2024 season with a lot of depth at wide receiver. The Tigers are expected to bring back veterans Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr., four freshmen wideouts from the 2023 class and add at least three receivers from the Class of 2024.

But LSU is also losing a lot production at the position with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. projected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Thomas could be a big piece in trying to fill the gap both star receivers are leaving behind.

LSU ADDS SAFETY FROM A&M: LSU football adds starting safety from Texas A&M through the transfer portal

LSU FOOTBALL PORTAL TRACKER: LSU football: Who's In? Who's Out? Tracking the Tigers in the transfer portal entering 2024 season

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Zavion Thomas transfers to LSU football from Mississippi State