LSU football adds commitment from top-11 player in Louisiana, De'Myrion Johnson

Three-star defensive lineman De'Myrion Johnson has committed to LSU football, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

At 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, Johnson is the No. 44 defensive lineman and the No. 447 recruit in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Westgate High School and is the No. 11 player in Louisiana.

"COMMITTED! I'm staying home," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson also has offers from Florida, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Auburn.

Johnson is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers' 2024 class, joining three-star edge rusher Ahmad Breaux. He is also the 10th defensive prospect and 16th player to make his pledge to LSU.

Following Johnson's commitment, LSU has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation and commitments from five of the top 11 prospects in Louisiana.

