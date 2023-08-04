LSU football adds commitment from a four-star wide receiver from Texas

BATON ROUGE — Four-star wide receiver Jelani Watkins has committed to LSU football, he announced Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, Watkins is the No. 176 player and No. 26 wide receiver in the nation from the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Klein Forest High School near Houston, Texas and is the No. 32 player in the state.

Arkansas, Texas and Texas A&M were among his final four schools with LSU. Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and recruiting specialist Sherman Wilson were his lead recruiters, according to 247Sports.

Watkins is the 23rd recruit to commit to the Tigers' 2024 class and their fourth wide receiver, joining four-star wideouts Joseph Stone, Kylan Billiot and Michael Turner. Watkins is also the third player from Texas to commit to LSU's class.

LSU had the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation prior to Watkins' commitment.

