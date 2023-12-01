LSU football adds commitment from four-star recruit in the Class of 2025

BATON ROUGE — Four-star athlete Keylan Moses has committed to LSU football, he announced on social media Thursday.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Moses is the No. 9 athlete and No. 219 player in the country in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends University Lab in Baton Rouge and is the No. 5 recruit in the state.

Tennessee, Texas, Florida, LSU and Oregon were his final five schools. His older brother, Dylan, was a linebacker at Alabama.

Moses is the sixth player to commit to LSU's 2025 class, joining five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, four-star tight end John David LaFleur, four-star offensive tackle Brett Bordelon, four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell and four-star wide receiver TaRon Francis.

LSU had the No. 7 class in the nation prior to Moses' commitment.

