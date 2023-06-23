LSU football adds commitment from another top-10 Louisiana recruit

Three-star wide receiver Michael Turner has committed to LSU football, Turner announced on Twitter Friday.

At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Turner is the No. 436 prospect and No. 37 wide receiver in the nation from the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends John Curtis High School in New Orleans and is the No. 9 recruit in the state.

Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton was his lead recruiter, according to 247Sports. Turner has offers from Florida, Georgia, Arkansas and Auburn, among others.

Turner is the 19th player to commit to LSU's class and the third wide receiver, joining four-star wide receiver recruit Joseph Stone and three-star prospect Kylan Billiot. He is also the sixth offensive player to commit to LSU's class.

LSU has the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation following Turner's commitment.

