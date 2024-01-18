LSU football’s 10 most dominant performances from last 10 years

It’s been an interesting 10 years for LSU football.

Since 2014, three different head coaches have led the program, two quarterbacks have won the Heisman, and LSU’s had to weather the changes across the sport, just as every other program has.

But its hard to complain. There have been dips but Tiger fans are pretty happy with this era of LSU football. Today, we’ll be looking at LSU’s 10 most dominant performances from the last 10 years.

Making this list, I factored in the strength of opponent along with a few advanced stats. This isn’t just LSU’s 10 biggest blowouts. So without further adieu, lets jump right in.

Mississippi State - 2023

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

This game served as a kickstarter for Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign in 2023.

It also just happens to be LSU’s best success rate differential against a Power Five team in the last 10 years. LSU’s offense posted a success rate of 57% while the defense held Mississippi State to 26%, giving LSU an advantage of +31%. That’s pure dominance.

It doesn’t stop there. LSU outgained Mississippi State by 329 yards with the Bulldogs averaging just 3.7 yards per pass.

There was never really a point where Mississippi State had a chance to make this close. LSU took a 24-7 lead into halftime and didn’t stop there, winning 41-14.

Mississippi State wasn’t good, but the level of dominance LSU displayed here was impressive.

Texas A&M - 2019

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LSU hosted Texas A&M in 2019 looking for revenge after losing in seven overtimes the year prior. It was Joe Burrow’s final game in Tiger Stadium, and he more than delivered.

When you factor in the strength of opponent, this is one of the most impressive performances in program history. This A&M team wasn’t bad and entered the game with a 7-4 record, but all four losses had come to top 10 teams, including Alabama, Georgia and Auburn.

But LSU held nothing back, posting a PPA/play differential of +0.62, which is the second-best LSU’s posted against an SEC team since 2014.

LSU averaged 7.4 yards per play compared to A&M’s 2.8 and held the Aggies to just three first downs through the air.

Georgia - 2019

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The following week, against a tougher opponent, LSU brought it again.

2019 Georgia wasn’t at the level the Bulldogs would go on to reach in 2021 and 2022, but it was still a good team. Georgia entered the SEC title with one loss and remained in the AP top 10 all year.

The defense was among the best in the country, but for LSU, that didn’t matter. LSU scored 37 points and posted an offensive success rate above 50%.

On the other side of the ball, UGA QB Jake Fromm completed less than 50% of his passes and threw two picks.

LSU’s post game win probability was 99%, a wildly impressive number against the No. 4 ranked team in the nation.

Kentucky - 2014

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

In Mark Stoops second year, Kentucky was starting to build some momentum heading into LSU week. The Wildcats were 5-1, having won three straight.

But in Baton Rouge, that run came to an end when a struggling LSU team needed a turn around of its own. LSU got off to a 1-2 start in SEC play, but it exercised some demons against Kentucky.

LSU won 41-3, making it LSU’s second largest scoring margin against a SEC team in the last 10 years.

The LSU defense was one of the nation’s best in 2014, and this might have been its best game. Kentucky’s total PPA was -16, which is the lowest total of any LSU opponent since 2014.

Arkansas - 2019

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll head back to 2019 for a couple of games.

This Arkansas team was bad — really bad. The Razorbacks finished the year outside the top 100 in scoring offense and defense and head coach Chad Morris was fired the week prior to this game. I debated even putting this game on the list.

But this was such a dominant performance that I included it anyway.

LSU’s PPA/play differential was +0.88. That’s nearly a point for play and the best differential LSU’s posted vs an SEC team in this span.

LSU racked up 612 total yards and led 49-7 at the end of the third. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 253 total yards and three touchdowns on just 13 touches.

2019 - Oklahoma

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This game was an obvious candidate, and if you remember it, you probably don’t need that many stats to get the point.

On one of the biggest stages in the sport, against a playoff team in Oklahoma, LSU put up one of the best performances you’ll ever see.

The score was 35-7 with 9:17 left to go in the second quarter and 49-14 at halftime.

LSU totaled nearly 700 yards and only committed four penalties.

Missouri - 2016

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

In Ed Orgeron’s first game as head coach, LSU was set to host a 2-2 Missouri team.

It was a new era and Orgeron started it off right with LSU playing a complete game on both sides of the ball.

LSU led 21-0 at the half and eventually made it 35-0 early in the fourth.

LSU ran the ball 52 times for 418 yards and six touchdowns, and there wasn’t much Missouri could do to stop it. In his first game calling the plays, Steve Ensminger’s offense accounted for 634 yards. Which was a sight for sore eyes given what this offense had done the last few years.

LSU’s total PPA differential was +41.5, its seventh largest against a FBS opponent in this span. The 42-7 final is LSU’s fourth widest margin of victory against a SEC school since 2014.

Georgia - 2018

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU hosted the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in 2018. LSU already had ranked wins vs Miami and Auburn under its belt, but the Tigers were coming off a tough loss to Florida.

But Burrow continued to prove his worth in big games and the LSU defense played lights out.

LSU jumped out to a 16-0 lead. UGA eventually cut the deficit to 10, but that was it. LSU went up 26-9 early in the fourth and held on for a 36-16 final.

LSU wasn’t as statically dominant here as they were in other games on this list, but a 20-point win over a No. 2 ranked team is more than deserving.

Ole Miss - 2022

The Daily Advertiser

This game didn’t feature the wire to wire dominance that many of these games did, but the last three quarters has to be one of the most impressive three quarter stretches in program history.

Facing an Ole Miss team ranked in the top 10, LSU outscored the Rebels 42-6 after the first quarter.

It was one of the most efficient offensive performances in LSU history. The Tigers success rate of 69.7% is the best LSU’s posted vs. an SEC team since 2014. Not even the 2019 or the 2023 offenses matched it.

LSU won this game by 25 points. Not too shabby against a top 10 opponent.

Army - 2023

The Daily Advertiser

This is the only non Power Five game on this list, but again, the sheer level of dominance was too much to ignore here.

LSU’s 62-0 win was its biggest margin of victory against a FBS school since 2014. The same could be said of its 0.885 PPA/play margin.

I understand it was Army, but if beating G5 teams 62-0 was that easy, everyone would do it.

Other candidates

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some games I considered, but didn’t make the cut.

2017: LSU 24, BYU 0

This is one of the better defensive performances we’ve seen from LSU. LSU’s success rate margin of +36.8% was its third best since 2014.

2019: LSU 42, Florida 28

This might be a surprise, because this was a competitive game that LSU waited to put away and only won by 14. But LSU’s yards per play differential was 5.2 and its the third best PPA/play margin LSU’s had vs an SEC team since 2014.

2023: LSU 48, Auburn 18

LSU didn’t have its fastball all day and still beat Auburn by 30 points. Auburn wasn’t good in 2023 but this is LSU’s second biggest margin of victory against a SEC West school in the last 10 seasons.

