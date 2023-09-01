LSU-Florida State betting line continues to hold firm on Friday

LSU opened as a slim 2.5-point favorite in its season opener against Florida State on Sunday night in Orlando.

Without much in the way of breaking injury news or massive narrative shifts, that minimal line has held in place all week. Per the latest odds as of 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon, the Tigers remain a 2.5-point favorite.

The money line, however, has shifted slightly in the Seminoles’ favor. Originally -145, the Tigers now sit at -130. The over/under has also dropped slightly by two points.

Here are the latest odds from BetMGM as of Friday afternoon.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line LSU -2.5

-105 O 56.5

-110 -130 Florida State +2.5

-115 U 56.5

-110 +110

LSU kicks off the 2023 season with a top-10 matchup against Florida State on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. CT from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

