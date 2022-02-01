LSU, Florida have the most players in the Super Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    American football quarterback

As we get ready for the Super Bowl in just under two weeks, we are looking at the roster breakdown for both teams. The LSU Tigers have a total of five players in the big game, as we have previously discussed.

The big storyline is going to be Joe Burrow and the Bengals, but we also have Odell Beckham Jr finally making it to the Super Bowl. No thanks to Baker Mayfield.

Cincinnati Bengals

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

  • Joe Burrow, Quarterback

  • Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver

  • Tyler Shelvin, Defensive Tackle

Los Angles Rams

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Only one other school can match the number of LSU players in the biggest game of the year, cross-divisional rivals the Florida Gators.

Among the top teams with two or more players, the SEC has a total of 20 players from LSU, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Ironically enough the Cincinnati Bengals are in this position due to the final drive from Joe Burrow and former Gators kicker Evan McPherson who nailed the 31-yard field goal to send them to the Super Bowl.

This should be a quite entertaining game with two quarterbacks that are very likable across the league.

Related

Super Bowl: Joe Burrow vs Matthew Stafford is the second time No. 1 picks will face off

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Recommended Stories