LSU, Florida have the most players in the Super Bowl

As we get ready for the Super Bowl in just under two weeks, we are looking at the roster breakdown for both teams. The LSU Tigers have a total of five players in the big game, as we have previously discussed.

The big storyline is going to be Joe Burrow and the Bengals, but we also have Odell Beckham Jr finally making it to the Super Bowl. No thanks to Baker Mayfield.

Cincinnati Bengals

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow, Quarterback

Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver

Tyler Shelvin, Defensive Tackle

Los Angles Rams

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver

Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle

Only one other school can match the number of LSU players in the biggest game of the year, cross-divisional rivals the Florida Gators.

Most players in Super Bowl 56 (active rosters): 5- Florida

5- LSU

4- Clemson

4- Ohio St

4- Oklahoma

4- UGA

4- Washington

3- Alabama

3- Maryland

3- Purdue

3- Texas A&M

3- Utah

2- Cinci, Colorado, Delaware, FAU, FSU, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan St, NC St, ND, PSU, Pitt, Stanford, TCU — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 31, 2022

Among the top teams with two or more players, the SEC has a total of 20 players from LSU, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Ironically enough the Cincinnati Bengals are in this position due to the final drive from Joe Burrow and former Gators kicker Evan McPherson who nailed the 31-yard field goal to send them to the Super Bowl.

This should be a quite entertaining game with two quarterbacks that are very likable across the league.

