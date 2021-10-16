LSU ‘flips the script’ against the Florida Gators

The talk all week leading into the game against Florida was about the job status of Ed Orgeron. However, it was the offense that did all of the talking on Saturday, along with some key turnovers.

The defense gave up 42 points against Dan Mullen’s offense, but four interceptions sealed their fate in this game. Driving late in the game, freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson made an error. He lofted the ball down the left sideline throwing off his back foot. Damone Clark was able to get back in coverage to take the ball away. Each quarterback threw two costly interceptions apiece.

One aspect of the LSU offense and defense had been blatantly clear this season, they were dominated in the trenches. However, the team completely flipped the script against Florida. The Tigers were the more physical team in this game. They ran for 321 yards against a defense that gave up 110.9 yards per game. LSU’s defense gave up 154.2 per game, but the Gators could only muster 138 yards as the No. 1 rushing offense in the conference.

The Tigers looked like a completely different team in this game. They were led by Ty Davis-Price, who ran for a school-record 287 yards. He only had 288 yards going into the game, after 147 last week. The offensive line answered the call in this game as they opened holes and protected the quarterback.

Next week will be another challenge for the LSU Tigers, but if they play with the same energy as they did against Florida, you have to like their chances. We could be in for another wild shootout against Matt Corral.